North Bucharest Investments Awarded Best Residential Real Estate Agency of the Year at the CIJ Awards 2025

North Bucharest Investments Awarded Best Residential Real Estate Agency of the Year at the CIJ Awards 2025. North Bucharest Investments has been honored at the CIJ Awards 2025 with the Best Residential Real Estate Agency of the Year distinction — a recognition of the company’s performance, dedication, and strong positioning within Romania’s high-end residential market. “This award is about people. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]