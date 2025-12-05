Romania among countries with the highest English proficiency globally, ranking shows

Romania ranks 11th in the world in the EF English Proficiency Index 2025, with a "very high" level of English language skills. According to the index, which represents one of the most extensive global studies on language competence, adults in Romania show a high level of English knowledge.