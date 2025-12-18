At Verita, preparing for the future means learning to think for yourself, says Head of Secondary Ashley Peek



At Verita, preparing for the future means learning to think for yourself, says Head of Secondary Ashley Peek.

As parents everywhere wrestle with the same uneasy question, how do you prepare children for a future shaped by rapid technological change and constant uncertainty, Verita International School is betting on a clear answer: teach students how to think, not what to think. In this interview with (…)