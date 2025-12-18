Romania is ready to start installing the first Small Modular Reactors, the first SMRs in Europe



Romania is ready to start installing the first Small Modular Reactors, the first SMRs in Europe.

Bucharest, December 18, 2025 – RBJ – The Romanian Minister of Energy, Bogdan Ivan, announced on Thursday that, in Doice?ti (a town located in the north of the historical Muntenia region of Romania), the final stage of design and feasibility studies for the SMR (Small Modular Reactors) project, (…)