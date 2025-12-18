Fashion Industry B2B Platform Unfrosen Expects To End 2025 With EUR6.5M Sales

Fashion Industry B2B Platform Unfrosen Expects To End 2025 With EUR6.5M Sales. Romanian startup Unfrosen, which launched a B2B marketplace for the fashion industry in 2023, expects to end 2025 with EUR6.5 million sales. The platform is operational in 13 European markets – Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Poland, Italy, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovakia, Croatia, (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]