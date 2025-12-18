Romania’s government compels local authorities to raise property taxes before year-end

Romania’s government compels local authorities to raise property taxes before year-end. The government adopted an emergency ordinance on December 17 requiring all local authorities to approve, by December 31, the local taxes and fees that will apply in 2026, effectively forcing city halls to implement substantial property tax increases in line with guidelines already legislated, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]