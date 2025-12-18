|
Greek Jewelry Brand Anna Maria Mazaraki Enters Romania
Dec 18, 2025
Greek Jewelry Brand Anna Maria Mazaraki Enters Romania.
Greek jewelry brand Anna Maria Mazaraki has opened its first Romania store in ParkLake Shopping Center, a project developed by Sonae Sierra.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|