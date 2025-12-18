Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 10% YoY In January-October 2025

Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 10% YoY In January-October 2025. The volume of construction works in Romania grew by 10% in unadjusted data and by 9.7% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January-October 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, data from Romania’s statistical office INS show on Thursday (December 18). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]