New Bucharest mayor says public transport company near bankruptcy due to debts

New Bucharest mayor says public transport company near bankruptcy due to debts. Recently elected Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu stressed that debts of over RON 2 billion accumulated over time by the City Hall and its subordinates will have to be resolved in the coming period, or else the city-wide transport company STB will go bankrupt. A week after taking office, Ciucu (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]