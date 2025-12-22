PeliPartners Assists Second Foundation In Buying Stakes In 150 MW Energy Storage Projects In Romania

PeliPartners Assists Second Foundation In Buying Stakes In 150 MW Energy Storage Projects In Romania. Law firm PeliPartners assisted Second Foundation, a European provider of renewable energy management services, in acquiring stakes in two Romanian companies developing major energy storage projects located in southern Romania, with a combined installed capacity of approximately 150 MW. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]