CFA: Romania's Economy Will Continue To Perform Below Potential In 2026, With GDP Growth Rate Seen Below 0.9%.

Romania's economy will continue to perform below potential in 2026 too, with an economic growth rate projected at 0.9%, while the inflation rate will remain high, given that exiting stagflation is shaping up as a slow process, as per CFA Romania survey carried out in November 2025.