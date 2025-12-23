How much does it cost to buy arable land in Romania and how much do you pay in other EU countries?



How much does it cost to buy arable land in Romania and how much do you pay in other EU countries?.

The average price of agricultural land in Romania was over €8,700 in 2024, according to Eurostat. The cheapest land was sold in northeastern Romania, and the most expensive in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, at over €12,000 per hectare. In the EU, a hectare of arable land can exceed €200,000.