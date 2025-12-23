Regulator: Romania Insurance Market Up 11% YoY To RON18.7B In January-September 2025

Regulator: Romania Insurance Market Up 11% YoY To RON18.7B In January-September 2025. Romania’s insurance market reached a volume of gross underwritten premiums of RON18.7 billion at the end of the January-September 2025 period, up 11% against the year-earlier interval, in line with data released by Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) in its latest report regarding (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]