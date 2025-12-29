INS: Romanian Execs Expect Moderate Activity Decline in Industry and Retail, Personnel Adjustments and Rising Prices in Retail and Constructions in December 2025-February 2026



INS: Romanian Execs Expect Moderate Activity Decline in Industry and Retail, Personnel Adjustments and Rising Prices in Retail and Constructions in December 2025-February 2026.

Romania managers for the December 2025-February 2026 period forecast a moderate decrease in economic activity, rising prices in retail and constructions and a headcount decline in the processing industry and constructions, in line with data published by the country’s statistics board INS.