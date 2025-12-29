European Commission to finance Ploie?ti electric tram fleet with EUR 9 mln grant

The European Commission has approved the funding application submitted by the city of Ploie?ti, southern Romania, for a new electric tram fleet. Specifically, the grant worth EUR 9 million will finance the project "Sustainable Mobility in Ploie?ti, Romania: Electric Tram Fleet Renewal." Thanks (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]