European Commission to finance Ploie?ti electric tram fleet with EUR 9 mln grant
Dec 29, 2025
European Commission to finance Ploie?ti electric tram fleet with EUR 9 mln grant.
The European Commission has approved the funding application submitted by the city of Ploie?ti, southern Romania, for a new electric tram fleet. Specifically, the grant worth EUR 9 million will finance the project "Sustainable Mobility in Ploie?ti, Romania: Electric Tram Fleet Renewal." Thanks (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]