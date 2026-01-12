Romania to modernize 15 km of road in Ukraine within the Suceava-Siret Express Road project
Jan 12, 2026
Romania will modernize approximately 15 kilometers of road in Ukraine, as part of the contract for Lot 3 of the Suceava–Siret Express Road. The entire construction project is financed by the EU-backed Security Action for Europe (or SAFE) fund, meant for armament projects or infrastructure (…)
