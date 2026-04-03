Purcari Wineries Expands into VranceaPurcari Wineries Public Company Limited (BVB: WINE), one of Central and Eastern Europe's leading wine groups, announces that its Romanian subsidiary Crama Ceptura has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of CaraprodVin SRL, a wine producer located in Vârstecoiu Commune, (…)
Agnieszka Gajewska, PwC: Romania Still Has Growth PotentialRomania still has growth potential both economically and as a market for us, as a professional services firm, but the business model must change as the economy is undergoing rapid transformation under the pressure of technological changes and AI, under the pressure of new generations, and, last (…)
Romania receives 24th favorable opinion out of 25 needed to join OECDRomania has obtained the 24th favorable opinion out of the 25 required to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The formal opinion was adopted by the OECD’s Investment Committee on Thursday, April (…)