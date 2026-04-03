F64 Ends 2025 with 61.5% Higher Profit YOY

F64 Ends 2025 with 61.5% Higher Profit YOY. F64 Studio, which operates the largest photo-video equipment retailer in Romania, in 2025 reported RON167.8 million turnover, up 2.8% from 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]