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April 21, 2026

Transgaz Proposes RON2.13 Dividend Per Share For 2026
Apr 21, 2026

Transgaz Proposes RON2.13 Dividend Per Share For 2026.

National gas transmission company Transgaz’s (TGN.RO) Board of Directors has proposed to shareholders a gross dividend of RON2.13 per share for (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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