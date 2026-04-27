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April 27, 2026

US court rules new sanction against Romania in Micula case
Apr 27, 2026

US court rules new sanction against Romania in Micula case.

A US federal court has ordered Romania to pay an additional USD 5.8 million in accrued sanctions in the long-running Micula case, adding to the (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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Finance Ministry Raises RON363M From Banks Via Bond Issue, But Completely Rejects Bids For Other Bond Issue Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON363 million from banks on April 27 selling government bonds but completely rejected all bids submitted by investors at another bond auction also held on April 27, signaling high pressure on financing costs.

 


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