Pirelli Tyres Romania 2025 Turnover Up 7.7% YoY To RON4.759BTire producer Pirelli Tyres Romania, the local subsidiary of Italian giant Pirelli, currently owned by Chinese state-owned China National Chemical, ended 2025 with a turnover of RON4.759 billion (EUR944 million), up 7.7% from a turnover of RON4.418 billion (EUR888.2 million) reported in 2024, (…)
Hidroelectrica Calls Shareholders To Approve Special Dividend Worth RON1BHidroelectrica, the largest company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in terms of bourse capitalization, seeks to distribute a special dividend of RON1 billion, as per a convening notice published on Monday (April 27, 2026) and sent to BVB and the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).