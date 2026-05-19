MedLife Invests Over EUR2M In Integrated Robotic Neurosurgery System At MedLife Polisano Hospital In Sibiu

MedLife Invests Over EUR2M In Integrated Robotic Neurosurgery System At MedLife Polisano Hospital In Sibiu. MedLife Group has invested over EUR2 million in an advanced integrated robotic neurosurgery system implemented at the MedLife Polisano Hospital in (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]