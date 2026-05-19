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MedLife Invests Over EUR2M In Integrated Robotic Neurosurgery System At MedLife Polisano Hospital In Sibiu
May 19, 2026
MedLife Invests Over EUR2M In Integrated Robotic Neurosurgery System At MedLife Polisano Hospital In Sibiu.
MedLife Group has invested over EUR2 million in an advanced integrated robotic neurosurgery system implemented at the MedLife Polisano Hospital in (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
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Tehnostrade Posts RON4.9B Revenue In 2025, Up 11% YoY
Builder Tehnostrade, a company based in Bacau and held by Dorinel Umbrãrescu, posted some RON4.9 billion revenue in 2025, up from RON4.3 billion in 2024, Finance Ministry data show.
TotalSoft Expands To Republic Of Moldova Through Strategic Partnership With NetSafe
TotalSoft, a global provider of software solutions for business operations management, is expanding its presence in the Republic of Moldova through a strategic partnership with local company NetSafe.
Ford plant in Craiova/Romania launches 1,000,000th Ford Puma
Craiova/Romania, May 20, 2026 – RBJ – The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova/Romania has reached a historic milestone: the production of the one millionth Puma, a performance that confirms the high standards of the Romanian plant. Launched in 2019, the Ford Puma has consistently been the best-selling (…)
Undelucram Survey: More Than Half Of Romanian Employees Are Dissatisfied With Their Salaries, 57% Are Open To Job Change
More than half of Romanian employees are dissatisfied with their salaries and 57% are open to changing jobs in the next six months, according to a survey conducted by the wherewework network in five countries in Central and Eastern Europe (Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Greece, and Hungary).
Guinness World Records comes to Romania to certify the world's largest Speed ??Networking meeting
Bucharest, May 20, 2026 – RBJ – On May 27, 2026, with the help of the Romanian Business Club, Bucharest will become the epicenter of global entrepreneurship. Over 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and professionals are expected at the Romexpo Exhibition Center for the official attempt to break the (…)
eMAG: Sales In Romania Stood At RON10.6B In 2025, Up 4% YoY
eMAG Group posted RON11.1 billion revenue between April 2025 and March 2026, down from the previous fiscal year’s RON11.4 billion, due to the fact that one of its businesses -Tazz, is no longer part of the group, having been sold to Wolt in 2024.
Christian Tour Starts Selling Shares To Raise Up To RON178M On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Thursday
Christian Tour is launching an initial public offering on the Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 21, seeking to raise up RON178 million. The offering is brokered by BT Capital Partners, via a capital increase combined with a secondary sale of shares by founder Cristian Pandel.
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