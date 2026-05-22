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Media investigation reveals alleged political influence behind Romanian Police leadership appointments
May 22, 2026
Media investigation reveals alleged political influence behind Romanian Police leadership appointments.
A new investigation published on Thursday, May 21, by independent journalists at Recorder revealed how political connections trumped competence in (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
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|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
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143 years since the birth of scientist Dimitrie Leonida and Night of Museums celebrated on May 23rd at the National Technical Museum
Electrica Group and the Electrica Foundation announce a special weekend dedicated to technology, history, and the future of energy. On Saturday, May 23rd, the "Prof. Ing. Dimitrie Leonida" National Technical Museum opens its doors from 10:00 AM until midnight, in a series of events marking both (…)
AFI Properties Buys Six Retail Parks In Romania From South Africa's MAS
AFI Properties of Israel is acquiring MAS’ retail parks in Ploiesti, Zalau, Roman, Baia Mare, Sfantu Gheorghe, and Barlad. MAS is shifting its strategy, seeking to partially exit the real estate sector and the markets where it currently operates.
Malaysia's MR.DIY Opens First Store In Bucharest
MR.DIY, one of Asia’s largest home and lifestyle retailers, has opened its first store in Bucharest, in the GRAND ARENA Shopping Mall, thus marking a new phase in its expansion in Romania.
Romanian food service company Sphera Franchise Group reports increased sales in Q1 of 2026
Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), the operator of the Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC chains in Romania and Moldova, with locations in Italy as well, recorded a positive start to 2026, reporting consolidated sales of RON 378 million in Q1 2026, up 4.2% compared to the same period last year. (…)
Book A Visit - Discover Cambridge School of Bucharest's Expanding Facilities
Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB), one of Romania’s leading international schools, is entering an exciting new chapter of growth and development. As the school prepares for the next academic year, families are invited to book a visit and experience firsthand how CSB continues to evolve its (…)
Moldova's low-cost Flyone Airlines cancels nearly all routes from Bucharest's Otopeni Airport
Flyone, a private low-cost airline headquartered in Chi?in?u, Republic of Moldova, announced the cancellation of almost all the routes to and from Otopeni Airport in Bucharest. In total, the company cancelled 8 of its 11 routes to Bucharest, according to BoardingPass. At the end of last year, (…)
Romania's Romsilva secures 4,600 hectares of forests after 20-year litigation
Romsilva, the Romanian state-owned enterprise responsible for managing the majority of the country's public forests, announced on Thursday, May 21, that it won 4,641.1 hectares of forest in western Romania after a 20-year litigation. The forest, located in the locality of Nadas, Arad County, (…)
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