Bucharest City Hall plans Dambovi?a River area overhaulBucharest City Hall announced plans to transform the Dâmbovi?a River, the city’s main waterway, in a press release issued on Thursday, October 1. The overhaul will include changes in traffic, the planting of trees, and the creation of wide areas for residents. “All modern European cities make (…)
Bucharest redesigns Her?str?u lake-shore works to protect healthy treesBucharest City Hall has revised the technical plans for reinforcing the shores of Her?str?u Lake following a specialist assessment of every tree along the waterfront. Information and photographs for all 1,844 inventoried trees are also being added to a digital registry accessible to the public. (…)