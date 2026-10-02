Senic Com Budgets RON600M Turnover for 2026, Up 9% YOY

Senic Com Budgets RON600M Turnover for 2026, Up 9% YOY. Senic Com, which operates store network Senic Gross&Market, has for 2026 budgeted RON600 million turnover, 9% higher than in 2025 and almost (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]