Soufflet Agro Romania Ends 2025 with 31.7% Higher Turnover YOY

Soufflet Agro Romania Ends 2025 with 31.7% Higher Turnover YOY. Grain trader and seed supplier Soufflet Agro Romania, part of French group Soufflet, for 2025 reported turnover of RON324.8 million (EUR64.4 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]