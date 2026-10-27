Tea Maker Fares Ends 2025 with 2.6% Higher Turnover YOY

Tea Maker Fares Ends 2025 with 2.6% Higher Turnover YOY. Romanian-held Fares Bio Vital for 2025 reported turnover worth above RON107 million (EUR21.2 million), slightly up, by 2.6%, from 2024, in line (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]