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October 27, 2026

Tea Maker Fares Ends 2025 with 2.6% Higher Turnover YOY
Oct 27, 2026

Tea Maker Fares Ends 2025 with 2.6% Higher Turnover YOY.

Romanian-held Fares Bio Vital for 2025 reported turnover worth above RON107 million (EUR21.2 million), slightly up, by 2.6%, from 2024, in line (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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