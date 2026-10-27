International fashion group About You launches marketplace in RomaniaInternational e-commerce group About You announced the launch of its marketplace in Romania on Tuesday, October 27, with more than 1,000 merchants signed up already, according to the company press release. The platform imposes no minimum turnover thresholds or special requirements regarding (…)
Valea Saulei becomes Bucharest's third protected natural areaBucharest’s General Council approved on Tuesday, October 27, the creation of the Valea Saulei (Saulei Valley) Protected Natural Area of Local Interest with 45 votes in favor and one abstention. The site joins V?c?re?ti Natural Park and Petricani Meadow as the Romanian capital’s third officially (…)
Romania's first indoor skydiving simulator opens near Timi?oara this weekRomania’s first indoor skydiving simulator will open to the public this Friday, October 30, at the Zero Gravity Center in Ghiroda, near Timi?oara. The attraction uses powerful air currents to recreate the sensation of free fall without requiring participants to jump from an aircraft. The (…)
Foreign investors in Romania advance national project to switch to euroThe Foreign Investors Council (FIC), an organization that represents approximately 120 of the largest foreign-owned companies in Romania, which together generate a combined turnover equivalent to approximately 20% of the country’s GDP, announced on Tuesday, October 27, its support for a national (…)