The net result of EVERGENT Investments increased by 34.5% as of the 30th of September, 2023



The net result of EVERGENT Investments increased by 34.5% as of the 30th of September, 2023.

The net result of EVERGENT Investments increased by 34.5% as of the 30th of September, 2023 The net result was 136.4 million RON on the 30th of September, 2023, an increase of 34.5% compared to September, 2022. The total value of assets under management was 2,800 million RON, an increase......