The Alexandrion Foundation announces the laureates of the 10th edition of the Constantin Brâncoveanu Awards Gala



The Alexandrion Foundation announces the laureates of the 10th edition of the Constantin Brâncoveanu Awards Gala.

The Alexandrion Foundation announces the laureates of the 10th edition of the Constantin Brâncoveanu Awards Gala The Alexandrion Foundation announces the laureates of the 10th edition of the Constantin Brâncoveanu Awards Gala who were awarded for an outstanding project developed in the (...)