ROCA Industry reports a turnover of over RON 400 million in the first 3 quarters of 2023, an increase of 7.9% compared to the same period in 2022.



ROCA Industry reports a turnover of over RON 400 million in the first 3 quarters of 2023, an increase of 7.9% compared to the same period in 2022..

ROCA Industry reports a turnover of over RON 400 million in the first 3 quarters of 2023, an increase of 7.9% compared to the same period in 2022 In the first 9 months of 2023, companies within the ROCA Industry holding, Romania`s first industrial construction materials holding registered a......