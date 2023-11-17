Siena AI, an autonomous chat solution designed for e-commerce and launched by Romanian entrepreneurs in the US, secures $4.7M investment to advance the world’s first Empathic AI customer service platform



Siena AI, an autonomous chat solution designed for e-commerce and launched by Romanian entrepreneurs in the US, secures $4.7M investment to advance the world’s first Empathic AI customer service platform A platform for more than 100 languages Siena was created on three pillars: human-like (...)