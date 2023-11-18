Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu attended a military exercise of air threat countering through the PATRIOT surface-to-air missile system’s ability to identify, track, and neutralize aerial targets

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu attended a military exercise of air threat countering through the PATRIOT surface-to-air missile system’s ability to identify, track, and neutralize aerial targets. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu attended a military exercise of air threat countering through the PATRIOT surface-to-air missile system’s ability to identify, track, and neutralize aerial targets The objective of the PATRIOT SPARK 23 exercise is to combat aerial threats, through the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]