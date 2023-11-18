Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: Romania relies on the support of France for its accession to the Schengen Area



Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: Romania relies on the support of France for its accession to the Schengen Area.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: Romania relies on the support of France for its accession to the Schengen Area Cooperation in the economic, defence, and security areas, as well as in European issues were the main topics of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s meeting with the new Ambassador of the (...)