Foundation Conservation Carpathia wins prestigious BAMBI award for conservation project in Făgăraș Mountains

Foundation Conservation Carpathia wins prestigious BAMBI award for conservation project in Făgăraș Mountains. Foundation Conservation Carpathia wins prestigious BAMBI award for conservation project in Făgăraș Mountains Foundation Conservation Carpathia conservation efforts and commitment to nature are recognised with the BAMBI award in the “Our Earth” category. Barbara and Christoph Promberger, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]