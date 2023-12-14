Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu met with the Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu



Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu met with the Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu met with the Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: The excellent dynamics of relations between Romania and Kazakhstan unleash the potential of bilateral cooperation in Europe’s (...)