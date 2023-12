New Year’s Eve Party Sold Out in City Grill Group Restaurants

New Year’s Eve Party Sold Out in City Grill Group Restaurants. New Year’s Eve Party Sold Out in City Grill Group Restaurants Over 1700 Guests Expected on New Year’s Eve City Grill Group, one of the strongest players in the local HoReCa industry, is hosting themed New Year’s Eve parties at 5 locations – Caru’ Cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc,... [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]