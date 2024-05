Nuclearelectrica Signs EUR14.3M Contract With Canada's Candu Energy For Engineering Services At Cernavoda Unit 1

Nuclearelectrica Signs EUR14.3M Contract With Canada's Candu Energy For Engineering Services At Cernavoda Unit 1. State-run company Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), Romania’s sole nuclear power producer, announced in a stock market report on May 23 that it concluded a contract of EUR14.3 million with Canadian company Candu Energy for engineering services. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]