Prospectiuni Posts RON3.5M Net Profit In Q1, Up 177% YoY

Prospectiuni Posts RON3.5M Net Profit In Q1, Up 177% YoY. Geological surveying company Prospectiuni Bucuresti (PRSN.RO) ended the first quarter of 2024 with RON3.5 million net profit, an increase of 177% on the year-ago period, while revenue was 15% lower, RON47.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]