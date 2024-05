Grup Feroviar Roman Eyes Nearly RON1.3B Turnover In 2024

Grup Feroviar Roman, the most important company of the Grampet group and the leader of the rail freight transport market, targets a turnover of RON1.28 billion in 2024, higher than RON1.05 billion in 2023, according to company officials.