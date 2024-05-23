Horia Manda Buys 790,000 Shares Of One United Properties For Nearly RON696,000

Horia Manda Buys 790,000 Shares Of One United Properties For Nearly RON696,000. Horia Manda, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Patria Bank, executive partner at Axxess Capital, and non-executive member of the Board of Directors of real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO), has bought 790,000 ONE shares from stock market investors, for nearly RON696,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]