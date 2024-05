ASF Greenlights JT Grup Oil’s IPO

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the prospectus for the initial public offering of 10 million shares for the listing of JT Grup Oil, a fuel wholesaler based in Navodari, on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the AeRO market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]