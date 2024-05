Romanian PM confirms EUR 300 mln investment at Otelu Rosu steel mill

Romanian PM confirms EUR 300 mln investment at Otelu Rosu steel mill. Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu confirmed that local businessman Dorinel Umbr?rescu, active in the road construction industry, will invest EUR 300 million to resume operations at the Otelu Rosu steel mill, which has been idle since 2013. The businessman reportedly paid EUR 12 million (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]