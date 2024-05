Intesa Sanpaolo Generates EUR5M Net Gain in Romania in Q1/2024, More than Double the Q1/2023 Level

Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, the local subsidiary of the Italian banking group of the same name, in Q1/2024 registered EUR5 million net profit, 2.5 times bigger than the gain of the same period of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]