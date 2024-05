Allianz-Tiriac Ends 2023 with RON3.5B Underwritings, Up 21% YOY

Allianz-Tiriac Ends 2023 with RON3.5B Underwritings, Up 21% YOY. Allianz-Tiriac, the second largest insurer in Romania, ended 2023 with RON3.5 billion underwritings, up 21%, and RON346 million, 44% higher than in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]