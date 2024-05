Fitch Ratings Affirms Romanian Transgaz Rating at “BBB”; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings Affirms Romanian Transgaz Rating at “BBB”; Outlook Stable. Romania’s natural gas transmission company Transgaz has announced at the Bucharest Stock Exchange that international rating agency Fitch has affirmed the rating of the company at 'BBB-' outlook stable. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]