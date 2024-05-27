Renovatio Solar installs PV panels on ANA Hotels and Crowne Plaza buildings in Bucharest

Renovatio Solar, a company from the Renovatio ecosystem, one of the leading players in the field of solar energy and green tech in Romania, said it completed the installation of 650 photovoltaic (PV) panels on the ANA Hotels (office building) and Crowne Plaza (hotel) in Bucharest.