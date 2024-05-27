 
Who does what? How you lose information, documents, and tasks by using email for company processes
Register now for the Matricia Solutions WEBINAR and discover practical solutions for more efficient communication. Learn how to eliminate endless email chains! When? Thursday, May 30, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM â€“ This Thursday!! Register for the Webinar Are you tired of endless email chains? (...)

Digi Notifies Bucharest Stock Exchange Of Agreement To Buy Telekom Romania Mobile Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday evening of having bought Telekom Romania Mobile from Greeceâ€™s Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (i.e. OTE).

Largest Pillar II Pension Fund In Romania NN Pensii Buys 5.6% In Premier Energy During IPO NN Pensii, Romania's largest Pillar II private pension fund, to which 2 million Romanian employees contribute part of their gross monthly income, has become a shareholder of Premier Energy (PE.RO), following the initial public offering of the natural gas and electricity supplier on the (...)

ING Romania Ends Q1 With 11% Higher Revenue, Flat Profit ING Bank Romania posted total revenue of RON877 million in the first quarter, up 11.2%, and net profit of RON347 million, 1% higher than in the year-ago period, the bank said on Monday.

Hidroelectrica Announces RON1B Investment Budget For UCMH In 2024-2028 State-run Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) announced during an event on May 24 that it had a RON1 billion investment budget to be used in 2024-2028 for Uzina Constructoare de Masini Hidroenergetice (UCMH), a business sold by UCM Resita (UCM.RO) to the green electricity producer.

Grampet Opens Grain Transshipment Terminal In Dornesti, On Ukrainian Border Grampet, the largest private railway group and logistics operator in Romania and Central and South-Eastern Europe, held by Gruia Stoica, is opening a transshipment terminal for agricultural products from Europe, located in Dornesti (Suceava County), on the border with Ukraine.

Ford Otosan Puts CEO Of Truck Plant In Tà¼rkiye In Charge Of Craiova Operation F?rat ElhÃ¼seyni will be appointed President and CEO of Ford Otosan Craiova, effective June 1, replacing MÃ¼jdat Tiryaki, who will take on new responsibilities at the company's headquarters in TÃ¼rkiye as Next Generation Manufacturing Lead.

Romania Private Lending Up 5.8% YoY To RON391B In April Private lending in Romania went up 5.8% to RON391 billion in April 2024 compared with April 2023, central bank data showed on Monday (May 27, 2024).

 


