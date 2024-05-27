 
Romania Private Lending Up 5.8% YoY To RON391B In April
Romania Private Lending Up 5.8% YoY To RON391B In April.

Private lending in Romania went up 5.8% to RON391 billion in April 2024 compared with April 2023, central bank data showed on Monday (May 27, 2024).

