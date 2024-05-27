Premier Energy Starts Trading At RON2.64B ValuationNatural gas and electricity supplier and distributor Premier Energy (PE), 71% held by Czech investment fund Emma Holding, debuted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 28, at a capitalization of RON2.64 billion, according to data aggregated by ZF from the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
Teraplast Looking At Acquisitions In Central And Eastern EuropeTeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO), a company listed on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and majority-owned by Dorel Goia, intends to conduct a capital increase to expand outside Romania through acquisitions and could complete two deals in 2024.
Cegeka Romania Ends 2023 With EUR60M RevenueTechnology company Cegeka Romania, the local subsidiary of the Belgian IT group by the same name, posted EUR60 million revenue in 2023, up almost 30% from the previous year, its representatives said in a news release.
EBRD Buys 3.2% In Premier Energy Via IPOThe European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the largest institutional investor in Romania, has bought into Premier Energy (PE.RO), following the initial public offering the natural gas and electricity supplier conducted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.