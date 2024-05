ING Romania Ends Q1 With 11% Higher Revenue, Flat Profit

ING Romania Ends Q1 With 11% Higher Revenue, Flat Profit. ING Bank Romania posted total revenue of RON877 million in the first quarter, up 11.2%, and net profit of RON347 million, 1% higher than in the year-ago period, the bank said on Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]