DN Agrar Group Ends Q1/2024 with RON40M Turnover, Down 9%. Profit Slides 5% To RON8M amid 25% Lower Milk Prices. DN Agrar Group, Romania’s largest integrated livestock farm, in the first quarter of 2024 posted RON40 million turnover, down 9%, and RON8 million net profit, 5% lower than in the year-earlier period amid 25% cheaper milk. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]